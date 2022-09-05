Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Bengals are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions:

CBS Sports: Bengals 24, Steelers 21

Tyler Sullivan writes: "Similar to the Rams pick, some historical trends paint a clearer picture of how we may view the Bengals in Week 1. Dating back to Super Bowl XXXIV, the Super Bowl loser is 8-13 SU and 4-17 ATS in the Week 1 opener. Over the last eight seasons, the team that lost the previous Super Bowl is 2-6 ATS. While Cincinnati has filled a large majority of its needs this offseason (particularly along the offensive line), is it possible that the Steelers get the better of them in the first game of the post-Big Ben era? History suggests it's possible."

Pro Football Network: Bengals 27, Steelers 17

Jason Katz writes: "Last season’s Super Bowl runner-up opens at home against a division rival. The Steelers are about to embark on the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, I’m not optimistic about their chances here. The Bengals bring back their entire offense of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon. And they spent the offseason improving their offensive line. Rather than a Super Bowl loss hangover, I’m expecting an inspired performance here as the Bengals take it to a Steelers team not quite ready for life without Big Ben."

NFL Week 1 odds:

Bookies.com: Take the Bengals to cover vs. Steelers

Bill Speros writes: "These two long-time rivals open the season against each other for the first-time ever in 2022. Their long-time historic roles are reversed this time. The Bengals are defending AFC North and AFC champions. QB Joe Burrow took a beating last season but nearly won the Super Bowl in just his second season. The Bengals bolstered their offensive line to make sure Burrow will still be ambulatory at age 30. The Steelers, meanwhile, begin the season without QB Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2003. Right now, their starting QB is . . . to be determined between rookie Kenny Pickett out of Pitt and veteran journeyman Mitch Trubisky. The early camp chatter has the Steelers leaning Trubisky."

Fansided: Bengals 41, Steelers 24

Matt Verderame predicts that Cincinnati will rout Pittsburgh in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Will Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in their NFL Week 1 game?

Walter Football: Go with the Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 1

It writes: "I thought the Steelers would get more respect even though Ben Roethlisberger is no longer on the roster because Pittsburgh is such a public team. Even though my number was short, I'd still be on the Bengals."

ESPN: Bengals have a 69.1% chance to win

The site gives the Steelers a 30.6% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

WSN: Take the Bengals to cover vs. Steelers

Mike Lukas writes: "The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their longtime QB Ben Roethlisberger for the first time in a while, so the job to fill his mammoth shoes falls to either veteran Mitch Trubisky, rookie Kenny Pickett, or forever backup Mason Rudolph, a challenge for HC Mike Tomlin who has never had a losing season as the Steelers head leader, now with rookie WR George Pickens there. Nothing worse than losing the Super Bowl, arguably, and the Cincinnati Bengals players might agree, but it’s a new season and HC Zac Taylor still has QB Joe Burrow and one of the most exciting young WRs in the league in Ja’Marr Chase, a combo that is complemented by a terrific run game led by Joe Mixon, plus a defense that DC Lou Anarumo has turned into a force. The Bengals at home should make easy work of this rebuilding Steelers team and win this one by at least a touchdown, a team they beat twice last season by a total of 45 points."

NFL Spin Zone: Bengals 26, Steelers 20

Brendan Danaher writes: "Joe Burrow will not disappoint and whoever the Steelers start at quarterback, Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, won’t be ready to hold them off. While I don’t believe the Bengals are making another Super Bowl appearance this game will be a nice win to start off their revenge tour. Burrow’s new offensive line will have an excellent first test against DPOY TJ Watt and Cam Hayward. Steelers heading back to the Steel City 0-1. I’m Acri-sure of that."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

