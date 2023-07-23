Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Defensive line

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start training camp this week and we are giving you a sneak peek at the team. Next up we have the defensive line.

What do the Steelers have?

Pittsburgh has once again added talent along the defensive line to help out future Hall of Famer Cam Heyward. Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal return as well along with rookie Keenau Benton to give the Steelers a very strong five-man rotation. Pittburgh also brought in Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts in free agency and it could force the Steelers to keep extra defensive linemen.

What do they still need?

At this point, training camp is all about sorting out a rotation for the new guys. Will Keeanu Benton end up the starting nose tackle with Montavius Adams as his backup and how will Watts and Fehoko fit in? There is plenty to sort out but in terms of personnel, this group is set.

Outlook

The additions of Benton, Fehoko and Watts along with the improvement in Leal should make this the best and most complete defensive line in the AFC. Heyward is still playing at such a high level and Ogunjobi is as underrated as any defender in the AFC.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field.

