Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Wide receivers

In just three weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin training camp and start the 2023 NFL season. Here is our look at each of the team’s positional units of the roster heading into camp.

What do the Steelers have

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Steelers are loaded at wide receiver. Dointae Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson form a formidable trio with a diverse set of skills. This group has the potential to be one of the best trios in the AFC if a few things fall their way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the top three, Pittsburgh is not without talent. Speedy Calvin Austin III is back from his injury and should provide an added element of explosiveness. Pittsburgh also has a large group of players on the bottom of the depth chart including Hakeem Butler, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin, Cody White and Jordan Byrd.

What do they need?

At this point, the focus in training camp and the preseason is all about building chemistry and distribution of labor. The Steelers have a ton of weapons, even beyond the top four wide receivers so finding ways to get the football out to these guys and managing all these egos will be quite a challenge for quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers coaching staff.

Advertisement

Outlook

If Pickett makes that next step as a quarterback and offensive coordinator Matt Canada matures as a coach, this group can be great. This feels like a group that can rack up huge numbers but we are banking on Dointae Johnson being the focus of the passing game with the rest of the receivers are more role players, for better or worse.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire