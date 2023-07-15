Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Offensive tackle

In just two weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin training camp and start the 2023 NFL season. Here is our look at each of the team’s positional units of the roster heading into camp.

What the Steelers have

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to select offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones is the future at left tackle but if he isn’t ready for the start of the season, Dan Moore Jr. will remain the present. On the right side, Chuks Okorafor is locked in as the starting right tackle. Pittsburgh does have Dylan Cook and Le’Raven Clark who will battle it out for a spot on the 53-man roster.

What do they need?

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Truth be told, the Steelers could stand to add a veteran offensive tackle with some starting experience as insurance at offensive tackle. There are still some solid, not spectacular guys out there who wouldn’t break the bank.

Outlook

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We are optimistic that Jones is going to be ready by the start of the season. Pittsburgh has upgraded the interior offensive line and getting Jones into the starting line up would completely re-tool the left side. This group improved in the second half of last season and we expect that level of growth to continue.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire