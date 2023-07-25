Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Cornerbacks

Other than inside linebacker, no positional unit on the Pittsburgh Steelers saw a bigger makeover than cornerback. Let’s take a look at the comings and goings at cornerback heading into training camp.

What the Steelers have

This positional unit got a big makeover in the offseason. Gone are Cameron Sutton, Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon. New are Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. The newcomers are joined by Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Chris Wilcox.

What do the Steelers still need?

In terms of personnel, things are set. The coaches need to figure out how many cornerbacks to keep as well as which guys at the bottom won’t make the cut. The Steelers coaches also need to figure out if Porter Jr. will supplant Wallace in the starting lineup and if so where will Wallace play. Same for Sullivan who has a real chance to be the team’s primary slot cornerback.

Outlook

This is a very strong group. Peterson is a future Hall of Famer and his ability to move around in the secondary gives this group lots of flexibility. Sullivan is an upgrade over Maulet and Porter to be in the starting lineup and playing well very early in the season.

