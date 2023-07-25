Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Inside linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers report for training camp on Wednesday and we are giving you a quick preview of each of the positional units. The one that had the biggest makeover in the offseason was inside linebacker. Are they better?

What the Steelers have

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh’s top three inside linebackers from last season are all gone. In the place of Devin Bush, Robert Spillane and Myles Jacks are Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse. The team does return backup Mark Robinson from last season as well but beyond these four, there isn’t much to get excited about.

What do they still need?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There are still inside linebackers on the market that we would argue are no worse than any of the players the Steelers currently have. We’d love to see Pittsburgh bring in another veteran or two and see if a couple of players can step up and put themselves out front from a rather mediocre group.

Outlook

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Unless something changes between now and the start of the season, the Steelers coaches might not utilize two inside linebackers very often. If Holcomb is 100 percent, he is an athletic, three-down linebacker who should flourish in the Steelers defense. But Roberts and Robinson don’t inspire confidence that Pittsburgh can load up the middle.

Training camp reports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the rest of our training camp previews.

