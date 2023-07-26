Pittsburgh Steelers training camp: 5 bold predictions

Today the Pittsburgh Steelers report to Saint Vincent College for 2023 training camp. This has been a long and productive offseason for the Steelers with general manager Omar Khan making some big moves. Now that everyone is signed and ready to roll, here are five bold predictions for training camp.

Fights on day one

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

There are always some scraps during training camp but we expect the first donnybrook to happen on the first practice. This group is intense, focused and hyped for the season so can’t wait to see these lines go at it.

Dan Chisena is going to be a fan favorite

EAGAN, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 19: Wide receiver Dan Chisena #85 of the Minnesota Vikings stretches during training camp on August 19, 2020 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

While we aren’t picking wide receiver Dan Chisena to be the training camp MVP (more on that in a moment) we fully expect him to be the fan favorite. He’s a local star and plays with elite track speed. Chisena is going to wow folks and make you believe he’s a sleeper star.

3 rookies with the first team

Kenny Pickett going to show off a bigger arm

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It is not unusual for quarterbacks to see a jump in arm strength from year one to year two. Pickett has been working hard this offseason aside from taking some time to get married and all indications are Pickett has gotten stronger and it will translate to the field.

The George Pickens show again

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last season, wide receiver George Pickens produced some of the best highlight videos of training camp. Season two starts now and we predict more of the same.

