Pittsburgh Steelers: And then there was one

When the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime late Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers stood alone as the only unbeaten team in the NFL.
Before yesterday, the 6-0 start to the season had only occurred once for the franchise, in 1978. That year, Pittsburgh went 14-2 and won the Super Bowl.
For the Steelers, there’s still a long road ahead and a lot of questions to answer after they blew a 17-point lead in Tennessee.
In another measuring stick game, Pittsburgh will face its next-toughest matchup in six days when they travel to Baltimore to take on the division rival Ravens.
