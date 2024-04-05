Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward surprises young fan to celebrate last chemo treatment

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward surprised a young fan at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Porter celebrated the end of his chemo treatment with Heyward, who was there to see him ring the bell.

The Steelers said Heyward has known Porter for a few years and made sure to be there for this special moment.

