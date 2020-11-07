Pittsburgh Steelers staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer is self-quarantined and the team is working with the league and medical professionals to trace the contact.

The Steelers have been great about taking proper precautions this season, and expect nothing less.

The team flew out of Pittsburgh this morning, so at least they’re already at their destination for the 4:25 game tomorrow. We can only hope that no players have contracted the virus.





