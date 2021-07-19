Pittsburgh Steelers sign three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a little bit more juice to their pass rush ahead of training camp.

The Steelers are signing former Los Angeles Chargers standout Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Ingram, 32, was held without a sack in seven games last season while being hampered by a knee ailment that eventually landed him on injured reserve. The 6-2, 247-pound edge rusher was a Pro Bowl pick in each of the previous three seasons and averaged nearly nine sacks per year from 2015-19.

The Steelers led the NFL in sacks last season with 56 but lost starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Alex Highsmith, a third-round pick who started the final five games last season as a rookie after Dupree tore his anterior cruciate ligament, had been set to take over the role working opposite star pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium.

Pittsburgh's veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Wednesday.

