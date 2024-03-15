Pittsburgh Steelers sign Russell Wilson after Denver Broncos release quarterback

Russell Wilson made 30 appearances for the Denver Broncos across two seasons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free agent quarterback Russell Wilson on a one-year contract after he was released by the Denver Broncos.

Wilson, 35, spent two seasons with the Broncos after joining in one of the most valuable trades in NFL history.

He previously had a 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl win over Denver in 2014.

"This is the day that Lord has made," he said on X. "I will rejoice and be glad in it!"

Wilson is one of just five active QBs to have started and won a Super Bowl, the others being Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco.

Denver traded two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick before the start of the 2022 season. He then signed a five-year contract extension worth $245m to 2029.

Wilson was touted as the long-term successor to legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, who retired after the Broncos clinched their third Super Bowl in 2016, but he won just 11 of his 30 games with Denver.

Wilson had two head coaches in two years with the Broncos, with rookie Nathaniel Hackett sacked late into his first season, while his successor Sean Payton benched him for the final two games of the 2023 season.

He has 43,653 passing yards, 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions across his 12-year career and will compete with Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's incumbent starter.

The 25-year-old has had the job since the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2022 draft, shortly after their two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger brought his 18-year career to a close.

With so much of Wilson's huge contract extension having been guaranteed ($165m), Denver will still pay most of his salary for the 2024 season, with Pittsburgh paying a fraction.

This is almost a 'no-brainer' - analysis

Phoebe Schecter, NFL pundit

Wilson really struggled the past two years with the Broncos. He did improve with Payton in his second year but it's not the same old Russell Wilson.

They brought Payton in and, truthfully, he never really wanted Wilson. He wanted to find his players to bring in, so I think that was the biggest issue there.

Pittsburgh drafted Pickett two years ago and I think bringing Wilson in is going to be really interesting. They've wanted that athleticism, that veteran mindset, so I think this is going to create competition.

This is almost a 'no-brainer' for the Steelers, paying that little money for a starting quarterback, for a veteran, who was in the league last year. To have someone like that, who can help lead your young guy, your next quarterback - you're really only going to win from this situation.