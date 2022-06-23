Pittsburgh Steelers sign rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Thursday morning:

And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have signed their first-round pick Kenny Pickett, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2022

To the surprise of many, Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Viewed by many analysts as one of the “pro-ready” options in the draft, Pickett’s impressive final season saw him finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and lead Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship.

Pickett’s strengths as a passer, including his accuracy, mobility and ability to attack the middle of the field, led many to view him as one of the few quarterbacks in the class who could play early in his career. He also might be a perfect fit in Matt Canada’s offense, as illustrated in this dive into his game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Pickett will get a chance to compete for the job. This news makes that one step closer to a reality.