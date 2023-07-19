Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (L) totaled 14.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

July 19 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Alex Highsmith to an extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the four-year, $68 million deal. Highsmith, who was already under contract in 2023, will make $38 million over the first two new years of the pact.

"I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family," Highsmith told Steelers.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can't wait to get to work. I am excited."

Highsmith, 25, logged a career-high 63 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a pass defensed in 17 starts last season. The third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft totaled 185 total tackles, 22.5 sacks and six forced fumbles over his first 49 appearances with the Steelers.

Steelers rookies and veterans will report to training camp July 26 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.