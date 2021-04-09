Pittsburgh Steelers sign DL T.J. Carter

There are two T.J.s on the Steelers roster now. The team announced on Friday that they’ve signed defensive lineman T.J. Carter to their 90-man offseason roster.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Carter as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft but released him before training camp. After his release, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints in the preseason.

Special teams coordinator Danny Smith was onsite for Kentucky’s pro day in March. He must’ve liked what he saw.

The Kentucky product played in 50 games with 28 starts. He finished with 71 tackles (12 for loss), six sacks, five pass defenses and 10 quarterback hurries.

As a senior, Carter contributed career highs in tackles (26), tackles for loss (six), quarterback hurries (four) and sacks (two).

Carter joins wide receivers Tyler Simmons and Mathew Sexton and linebackers Jarvis Miller and Jamir Jones as street free agents signed to the offseason roster based on 2021 pro days.

