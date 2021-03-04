Pittsburgh Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger to new contract for 2021 season

Everybody wanted things to work out and Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to make things happen.

The quarterback and only team he has played for since being drafted in 2004 announced Thursday they have signed a new contract for the 2021 season.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021

The need for a new deal was the amount Roethlisberger was due in his previous contract, somewhere North of $41 million. That would have caused massive cap issues.

So, cooler heads prevailed and both sides worked things out.

Per Steelers.com:

“We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021,” said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert. “We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal.”