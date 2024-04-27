Pittsburgh Steelers select DL Logan Lee with 178th overall pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Hawkeyes defensive lineman Logan Lee with the 178th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Lee was a team captain his senior year and led a dominant defensive line. As a three year starter he racked up nine sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and 158 total tackles.

Lee doesn’t even have to change colors as he’ll suit up for Mike Tomlin and one of the blue blood NFL franchises.

