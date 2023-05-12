Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

In a disappointing regular season that ended in a four game winning streak, the 9-8 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to grow on their 2022 season. What started with Mitch Trubisky as QB1 ends with 2022 first round pick Kenny Pickett taking over the Steelers. With Pickett growing, and the additions of CB Joey Porter Jr. and OT Broderick Jones, the Black and Gold faithful hope to make it back to the postseason. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Browns

Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Titans

Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Patriots

