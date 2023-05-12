Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
In a disappointing regular season that ended in a four game winning streak, the 9-8 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to grow on their 2022 season. What started with Mitch Trubisky as QB1 ends with 2022 first round pick Kenny Pickett taking over the Steelers. With Pickett growing, and the additions of CB Joey Porter Jr. and OT Broderick Jones, the Black and Gold faithful hope to make it back to the postseason. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Steelers 2022 Record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Mike Tomlin
Key Players: Kenny Pickett (QB), Najee Harris (RB), T.J. Watt (LB)
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Cleveland Browns (Monday), 8:15PM, ABC
Week 3: 9/24 at. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 4: 10/1 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 6: BYE WEEK
Week 7: 10/22 at. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/2 vs. Tennessee Titans (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 at. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 at. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/7 vs. New England Patriots (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 15: 12/17 at. Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday), 4:30 PM, NBC
Week 17: 12/31 at. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 18: 1/7 at. Baltimore Ravens, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Browns
Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Raiders
Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Titans
Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Patriots
