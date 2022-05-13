Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, the next question for the Steelers is what the franchise’s future likes look at quarterback. After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, Pittsburgh added Mitchell Trubisky to the roster and drafted hometown product Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Steelers 2021 record: 9-7-1 (lost Wild Card)
Head coach: Mike Tomlin
Key players: Kenny Pickett (QB), Najee Harris (RB), Minkah Fitzpatrick (S)
Steelers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/22 at Browns (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 5: 10/9 at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 7: 10/23 at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 8: 10/30 at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 12: 11/28 at Colts (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 13: 12/4 at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., ET
Week 15: 12/18 at Panthers, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Raiders (Saturday), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Week 17: 1/1 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Browns, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 3 at Browns
Sunday Night Football: Week 7 at Dolphins
Sunday Night Football: Week 11 vs Bengals
Monday Night Football: Week 12 at Colts
Christmas Eve: Week 16 vs Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk