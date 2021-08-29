Pittsburgh Steelers roster: 3 takeaways from the 1st batch of final cuts

Between now and Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to release 18 more players to get the roster number down to 53. In many cases, this will end these players’ NFL dreams. The Steelers cut their first nine on Saturday going from 80 to 71 and here are our takeaways from the cuts.

What happened with Cheddar Bob?

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers released wide receiver Mathew Sexton on Saturday despite the fact he had a strong training camp and was endorsed by head coach Mike Tomlin on multiple occasions. Sexton did have a rough outing against the Carolina Panthers in the team's final preseason game which likely broke his roster bubble.

The hype of Shakur Brown

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

When the Steelers signed former Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown as a UDFA, draft pundits applauded the signing. Unfortunately, the game looked far too fast for Brown. He still has the potential to be a contributor on an NFL team but for now his best bet will be to return to the Steelers on the practice squad.

Still no special teams decisions

(Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh is holding the entire fanbase in suspense while they name their punter and long snapper. Both positions have been a battle throughout training camp and the preseason with newcomer Pressley Harvin III pushing Jordan Berry for the starting putner spot as well as Christian Kuntz doing the same to veteran Kam Canaday for the snapping duties.

1

1