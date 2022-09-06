Pittsburgh Steelers to retire Franco Harris’ No. 32

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers found the perfect time and perfect opponent to retire Franco Harris’ No. 32.

The great running back will have his number retired on Christmas Eve when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why would this be the most splendid of foes?

Because Harris pulled off his iconic Immaculate Reception on Dec. 23, 1972, in a playoff game against the then-Oakland Raiders.

The moment etched in Steelers and NFL history:

