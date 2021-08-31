Pittsburgh Steelers retain Justin Layne, cut Cody White

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

As final roster cuts were made on Tuesday, there are mixed emotions coming out of Pittsburgh for Spartan fans. Defensive back Justin Layne survived judgement day, but wide receiver Cody White was waived by the team.

Cody White had a very good training camp, so getting cut was somewhat of a surprise. The Steelers may have lost their chance at keeping him as well, as another team may claim him off of waivers, after a strong preseason performance.

Justin Layne has been underwhelming so far in his time in Pittsburgh, but is getting another chance to solidify a spot on the roster.

More Spartans in the NFL!

Raequan Williams waived by the Philadelphia Eagles

