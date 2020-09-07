Pittsburgh Steelers release Week 1 depth chart

Week 1 versus the New York Giants is so close we can taste it. Though there are still some unconfirmed starting positions, the Steelers released their first depth chart of the season for their matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Perhaps the most notable training camp battle was that of the starting right tackle position. It appears that still hasn’t been decided, according to the charts released by the team on Monday. While the depth chart does have Zach Banner’s name before Chuks Okorafor’s, the “OR” is glaring.

“Yeah, you may see OR listed on that depth chart on Monday, meaning O-R,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at the close of training camp last week.

And that’s precisely how it’s listed. The same goes for starting tight ends (Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald), backup at left tackle (behind Matt Feiler) and kick returner (Anthony McFarland, Ray-Ray McCloud).

There’s still plenty of time for the ultimate decision to be made, as the Steelers don’t kick off their season until Sept. 14.

