Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 list, out vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ chances of getting their first win Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers just got a whole lot better.

The Steelers announced late Saturday that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for Sunday’s game and will go on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mason Rudolph, who has not played this season, is expected to start in Roethlisberger’s place.

Rudolph is 5-4 as a starter, with all five of those wins coming during the 2019 season. He lost his only start last year.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles with the ball against Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the first quarter at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021.

While the Steelers (5-3) have relied increasingly on their defense and running game in recent seasons, Lions coach Dan Campbell said this week Roethlisberger, a surefire Hall-of-Famer, remained a dangerous player because of his football intelligence.

“He doesn’t lose this,” Campbell said pointing to his head. This is only getting better, and so getting in the right play … there are just so many things that to be the field general to be able to get to some things that he just knows because over time he’s done it and get his team into it, or his offense into. That’s the real dangerous part I think is he’s seen it all, he’s done it all, and for him to have a little leeway to maybe make a couple of adjustments on the fly, that’s what makes him real tough.”

The Lions (0-8) are the only winless team in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (COVID list) out vs. Detroit Lions