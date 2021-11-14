Pittsburgh Steelers postgame injury update

It was an ugly day for the Pittsburgh Steelers when it came to injuries. Not only do the Steelers have to live with a tie against the winless Detroit Lions but four different starters were lost in-game to injury. Here is how head coach Mike Tomlin characterized the injuries in his postgame press conference.

LB T.J. Watt (hip and knee)

G Trai Turner (Ankle)

G Kevin Dotson (Ankle)

CB Joe Haden (Foot)

This was in addition to the Steelers already being without wide receiver Chase Claypool and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. There’s no time to sit around and feel bad because the Steelers need to get healthy because next week they must travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

