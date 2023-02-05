Pittsburgh Steelers post-Senior Bowl mock draft update

With the Senior Bowl wrapped up, we decided it was time to update our Pittsburgh Steelers, seven-round mock draft. The Steelers draft needs have stayed static but with the changes at the Senior Bowl, the order the Steelers draft those top needs will change depending on what direction they go in the first round.

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like a safe bet that the Steelers will go with the top-rated offensive tackle on the board in the first round and in this scenario it is Broderick Jones.

Second round-EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Insane athlete and highly productive. The Steelers need a third edge rusher who could start and McDonald is NFL ready with his burst.

Second round-CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

News Joshua L Jones

The strength of this cornerback class pushes Kelee Ringo down and the Steelers benefit by landing a speedster at cornerback.

Third round-DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Not the ideal interior defensive line option for the Steelers but Gervon Dexter is a great value pick with his size and quickness.

Fourth round-WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Dynamic slot option and an excellent return man who could really round out the wide receiver depth chart.

Seventh round-C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

North Dakota State’s Hunter Luepke holds off a South Dakota player during a football game on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Usd Vs Ndsu 001

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Excellent rotational interior offensive lineman with strength and the point of attack and tons of experience.

Seventh round-FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

For one of the few teams who still use a fullback, Hunter Luepke is a great fit. If the Steelers don’t bring back Derek Watt, they could add Luepke and never miss a beat.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire