Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft roster breakdown: Inside linebacker

No positional unit on the Pittsburgh Steelers got a more drastic makeover than the inside linebacker did. The Steelers gutted things out and brought in multiple new faces in hopes of improving the weakest unit on defense from last season.

Starters

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no official depth chart yet but we presume the new additions of Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb were brought in to play so we will plug them in as the starters as of now. Are either guy’s upgrades over who the team had last season?

Backups

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, there are two players we consider viable backups who might end up being more than that. Mark Robinson looked solid as a rookie last season and we hope he gets a shot to earn a spot in the starting lineup. Same for Tae Crowder who has starting experience and has proven to be highly productive.

What's left?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, there isn’t much to say about the rest of the inside linebackers on the roster. Tanner Muse might be an option, or even Emeke Egbule but at this point there isn’t much to get excited about.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire