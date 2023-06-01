Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft positional breakdown: Outside linebacker

It’s hard to imagine an outside linebacker group that includes T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as a unit in need of an upgrade. However, that is exactly where the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves this offseason. Depth has been an issue for the past two seasons with multiple swings and misses.

Let’s take a look at this group after the draft and free agency and see if things are in better hands.

Starters

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith return as the starters and assuming both stay healthy, the pass rush should be back as a strength. Watt only played in 10 games and was less than 100 percent in several of those. He finished with only 5.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Highsmith had a career year with 14.5 sacks.

Backups

It’s Markus Golden to the rescue, right? Let’s hope so. The Steelers signed Golden after the draft as a veteran pass rusher to work in with Watt and Highsmith. Golden has been very productive during his career and if he’s good with a reserve role, should be fine.

The rest

There isn’t much to talk about here. Pittsburgh drafted outside linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft but he’s a project player. Nevertheless, look for Herbig to get some opportunities early.

