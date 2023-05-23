Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft breakdown: Offensive tackle

Last season, the weak link on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was the left side. The combination of Dan Moore Jr. at tackle and Kevin Dotson at guard left a lot to be desired. This is where the Steelers focused their energy this offseason. Let’s take a look at the offensive tackle position after the draft and the bulk of free agency.

Starters

As of right now, we are projecting Broderick Jones to be the starting left tackle at the start of the season and Chuks Okorafor keeps his spot at right tackle. Jones comes in as an athletic freak and punishing run blocker. Okorafor is far from ideal on the right but did hold his own last season.

Backups

If Dan Moore is benched he immediately becomes the team’s top reserve on either side and the only other offensive tackle on the team with any useful NFL experience.

On the bubble

Right now, the only other offensive tackles on the roster are Dylan Cook and Le’Raven Clark. Look for Pittsburgh to add at least one more offensive tackle before training camp but nevertheless, this group doesn’t inspire any confidence if there are any injuries among the starters.

