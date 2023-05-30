Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft breakdown: Interior offensive line

During the 2022 offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers replaced two starters on the offensive line in free agency. Mason Cole at center and James Daniels at right guard were both upgrades. But Kevin Dotson at left guard was a mess. Pittsburgh signed up upgrade to complete the rebuild of the interior offensive line. Let’s break down what the Steelers have from guard to guard.

Starters

The addition of Isaac Seumalo gives the Steelers not only an elite left guard but an ideal mentor for the other young linemen on the roster. We expect Mason Cole to hold off Nate Herbig and stay the starting center and James Daniels is a young star at right tackle after coming over from the Chicago Bears.

Backups

Pittsburgh has a very experienced group of reserves. Kevin Dotson has 30 career starts in his first three NFL seasons. Kendrick Green started 15 games as a rookie before being benched last season in favor of Cole. Nate Herbig has 28 career starts in four seasons as well. This is a very deep group.

All the rest

Here’s how the rest of the Steelers roster lines up along the interior offensive line.

C Ryan McCollum

G William Dunkle

G Spencer Anderson

We love Spencer Anderon’s athletic potential and really hope he is able to make the fnal 53-man roster.

