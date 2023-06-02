Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft breakdown: Safeties

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary got a major overhaul in the offseason and this includes the safety position. Pittsburgh shuffled some pieces around to help improve the unit as a whole. Let’s take a look at the current group after the 2023 NFL draft and free agency.

Starters

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

We know the free safety position is in good hands with Minkah Fitzpatrick. A case can be made that Fitzpatrick is the best all-around safety in the NFL and is an All-Pro. But who will start next to Fitzpatrick? That one is up for some debate but we are counting on Damontae Kazee to replace Terrell Edmunds in the starting lineup assuming he can stay healthy.

Backups

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The two key reserves on the roster are Tre Norwood and Keanu Neal. Norwood is a sort of hybrid safety/cornerback with a nose for the football and Neal is pure strong safety and a big hitter. Neal could push Kazee for the starting strong safety spot.

All the rest

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

If the Steelers follow their formula the team will keep five safeties. Of the remaining group, Miles Killebrew is the best special teams player and the most experienced. Guys like Kenny Robinson, Elijah Riley and Scott Nelson was depth guys for training camp and the preseason but longshots to make the roster.

