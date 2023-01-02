Will the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

It all comes down to this. Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the mix to make the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine a team that was 2-6 at one point is now playing for a spot in the postseason. The road is a bit complicated but in the NFL anything is possible.

Here is a quick rundown of what has to happen.

The Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale.

The Buffalo Bills have to beat the New England Patriots and the New York Jets have to beat the Miami Dolphins. If all these things happen, Pittsburgh is in.

Pittsburgh is playing some of the best football in the league over the last eight games. The run game has come alive and the defense is much improved with T.J. Watt back in the lineup. The Steelers are 6-2 since the bye week and have won their last three games. Will this season of destiny continue?

Cast your vote and tell us if you think the stars will align and the Steelers will sneak into the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire