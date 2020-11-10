Pittsburgh Steelers place Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list as close contact

Ben Roethlisberger was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback, who has led Pittsburgh to an 8-0 start, tested negative for the coronavirus but was deemed a close contact after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive.

Roethlisberger and other teammates, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams, will have to isolate for the next 5 days — and if test results come back negative, they should all be good to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Steelers placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2020





Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger was deemed a high-risk, close contact, per source. Provided he passes COVID tests this week, he would be eligible to come off the list Saturday and play Sunday against the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2020





To be clear, Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger has tested negative and was placed on the Reserve/COVID list for close contacts, per source. Roethlisberger is said to have “been diligent” with his behavior around others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2020





McDonald faces other protocols, having tested positive.

Roethlisberger likely would have practiced sparingly this week as he suffered an injury to his left knee that temporarily knocked him from Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Steelers are 8-0, the last undefeated team in the NFL.