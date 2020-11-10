Pittsburgh Steelers place Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list as close contact

Barry Werner

Ben Roethlisberger was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback, who has led Pittsburgh to an 8-0 start, tested negative for the coronavirus but was deemed a close contact after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive.

Roethlisberger and other teammates, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams, will have to isolate for the next 5 days — and if test results come back negative, they should all be good to play against the Bengals on Sunday.




McDonald faces other protocols, having tested positive.

Roethlisberger likely would have practiced sparingly this week as he suffered an injury to his left knee that temporarily knocked him from Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Steelers are 8-0, the last undefeated team in the NFL.