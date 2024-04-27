Pittsburgh Steelers pick Michigan football's Roman Wilson in Round 3 of 2024 NFL draft

Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson, once a forgotten man in college football, was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL draft on Friday.

Back in August, Wilson was left off a preseason list curated for an award that goes to the nation’s best receiver. But since then, Wilson has made a name for himself.

Wilson emerged as one of the key cogs for Michigan as the Wolverines made their undefeated run to a national championship. Serving as J.J. McCarthy’s primary target last season, he led the team in all the top receiving categories — catches, yards and touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Hawaii native was also one of the Wolverines’ most dependable performers. He had a knack for making pivotal plays in consequential games.

In a 30-24 victory over Ohio State, he snagged a 22-yard touchdown pass that McCarthy threaded through multiple defenders. Five weeks later, in the Wolverines’ overtime conquest of Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff, he made two crucial catches on a 75-yard drive that knotted the score near the end of regulation. In fact, it was Wilson who provided the tying touchdown when he grabbed a four-yard pass from McCarthy.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a catch against Alabama during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Wilson’s clutch contributions in the biggest moments revealed the gutsy makeup of a player who overcame a series of injuries that prevented him from rising to stardom earlier in his career.

“I love that kid,” Michigan’s new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell said last September. “He’s a hard worker. He’s determined. He wants to be extremely good … I think there is going to be a lot more for him to come.”

Campbell’s words proved prophetic. Wilson, after all, went on to make his mark at the Senior Bowl, where he put together a series of eye-popping highlights during practice sessions. His draft stock surged in the aftermath, and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah crowed about Wilson’s potential.

“Just really dynamic,” Jeremiah said.

He is also versatile.

At Michigan, Wilson lined up in the slot and out wide, demonstrating an ability to read coverages and get open. He was also a solid blocker on the edge, eager to do the dirty work in the Wolverines’ run-first offense.

“I’m just a dog, willing to do whatever it takes to win, creative in his routes, explosive playmaker, consistent and reliable,” he said in March.

Now, he will get to show all of that on Sundays, where he’ll try to make sure that nobody ever again forgets about him.

