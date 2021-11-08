Pittsburgh Steelers own Monday Night Football (and tonight should be no different)

Take some Monday Night Football, sprinkle in the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and you have a tasty winning recipe. Dating back to 1992, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won 19 consecutive home games on the MNF stage.

Even more noteworthy is, according to the Pro Football Reference Stathead tool, the Steelers own the overall NFL record for Monday wins with 51. One came in 1955 before MNF (and most of us) was created. Another came in 2017 when the NFL aired a Monday doubleheader on Christmas Day. Pittsburgh thumped the Houston Texans en route to a 34-6 win, but at 4:30 p.m., the game wasn’t classified as Monday Night Football.

Also not classified as MNF was the last time the Steelers played on a Monday. Weird, right? You may recall the Baltimore Ravens’ 2020 COVID-19 outbreak forced multiple schedule changes, moving their initially-scheduled Thanksgiving game to December 2. The domino effect was Pittsburgh was forced to take on the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. We all know how that ended.

The Steelers, donning their color rush unis, can add to their 19-game MNF win streak tonight by playing smart football and containing the 3-5 Chicago Bears fifth-ranked run attack.

