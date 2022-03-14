How the Pittsburgh Steelers can get the most out of Mitchell Trubisky

During the Scouting Combine a few weeks ago, conversations over shrimp cocktails at steakhouses or over beverages at bars in the wee hours inevitably turned to one man.

Mitchell Trubisky.

Perhaps an indictment on the NFL’s perception of the incoming rookie class of quarterbacks, but Trubisky’s name was mentioned often through the week as a sought-after free agent when the league’s legal tampering period began.

It seems there was fire to all of the smoke, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to officially sign Trubisky when the league year begins. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news:

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

So, how can the Pittsburgh Steelers get the most out of Trubisky? After all, we are talking about a former second-overall selection who attempted as many meaningful passes last season as the bulk of people reading this piece.

Perhaps a big part of the puzzle is already in place.

Isolate and connect on the vertical one-on-ones

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Over the past two seasons, the Steelers offensive coaching staff tried to get the most out of Ben Roethlisberger as his career drew to a close.

One of the elements Pittsburgh turned to was the vertical passing game. While Roethlisberger’s arm had gotten to the point where challenging tight throwing windows in the middle of the field was more of an adventure than anything else, he still had the ability to use touch and placement on vertical throws along the boundary.

And with receivers such as Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington in the fold, wide outs who can operate effectively in the vertical passing game, that gave the Steelers some semblance of a passing attack.

Story continues

Even over this shaky tenure in Chicago, the vertical touch passing game was an area where Trubisky could be effective.

During his time with the Bears, it certainly helped that Trubisky had Allen Robinson on the end of throws like this one:

When Trubisky can identify pre-snap a matchup he favors in the vertical passing game, and can quickly confirm that the matchup is still a viable option right after the snap, he can be effective on these kinds of isolated vertical routes.

Another way Matt Nagy and the Bears coaching staff catered to this skill-set was giving him slot-fade routes to throw, where he is targeting a receiver who gets the benefit of the two-way go off the line of scrimmage:

The other three came when Trubisky was trying to attack over-the-middle, whether by challenging the defense over the top, or when he needed to layer throws over second-level defenders.

Matt Canada, if he wants to get the most out of Trubisky in the downfield passing game, needs to borrow from the 2021 Steelers playbook and try and give him some isolated vertical routes along the boundary, where he can be more successful given what he has done in the past.

Lean into the RPO game

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

There is another thing that Canada can do from a schematic standpoint to put Trubisky in a position to be successful.

Lean into the RPO game.

During his time on the field in 2020, Trubisky posted an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 11.3 on RPO designs when he pulled and threw rather than handing the football off, according to charting data from Sports Info Solutions.

That was the best among all qualified NFL passers in 2020.

Of course, a caveat. The sample size is rather small, as SIS identified 18 such plays. Still, it is worth noting. It also represented a jump from what Trubisky did in 2019, when he posted an ANY/A of just 5.3 on his 27 RPO passing attempts, which placed him 16th in the league. During the 2018 campaign and Chicago’s run to the division title, Trubisky posted an ANY/A of 5.8 on RPO plays, 12th best in the league.

Getting Trubisky into these designs give him some easily-defined reads and decisions to make. On this play from the 2020 season, he targets Robinson on a slant working off an RPO concept:

Then, of course, Trubisky can also bring plays like this to the table, something that was missing from the Pittsburgh offense the past few seasons:

Of course, the fear becomes whether you can truly “build the whole plane” out of the RPO game, something the Miami Dolphins tried to balance last season. But as a portion of their offensive philosophy in 2022, incorporating these designs into the playbook more is a way Canada can get the most out of Trubisky in the season ahead.

Get him on the move

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

There is also another element Canada can add to the offense to put Trubisky on more solid footing.

Move him around behind the line of scrimmage.

During his time in Chicago with Nagy there were moments when the Bears turned to boot-action designs or sprint-out concepts to get Trubisky on the move, giving him one area of the field to read but also providing him the option of picking up yardage with his legs.

On this play from 2018, Trubisky targets Anthony Miller and connects for a touchdown on a sprint-out design to the right side:

Here is a similar design from that season, with Trubisky now hitting Miller on a speed-out pattern while again rolling out to his left:

The Trubisky signing will likely be met with skepticism in corners of the greater-Pittsburgh area, and with reason. The former second-overall pick never lived up to such billing — perhaps due in part to the success of quarterbacks who were drafted later that year such as Patrick Mahomes — and is now on his third team in his career.

Still, as we have seen this off-season the league does seem to view the incoming rookie class with a similar level of skepticism, given the Washington trade for Carson Wentz and now this move. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin did indicate earlier in the off-season a preference to move ahead with a veteran quarterback, and that is what the Steelers have done.

Now it is incumbent upon Canada to get the most out of his new QB. These elements might put Trubisky in the best position to succeed in Pittsburgh.

1

1