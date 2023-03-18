Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft roundup
Let’s take a look at some of the biggest 2023 NFL mock drafts from around the internet and see who they have the Pittsburgh Steelers taking in the first round courtesy of the folks at the NFL mock draft database. Pundits seem to be moving more toward an offensive tackle for the Steelers in the first round.
College Sports Wire - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
Draft Wire - DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
CBS Sports - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Drafttek - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Pro Football Network - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Pro Football Focus - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Touchdown Wire - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
