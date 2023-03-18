Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft roundup

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest 2023 NFL mock drafts from around the internet and see who they have the Pittsburgh Steelers taking in the first round courtesy of the folks at the NFL mock draft database. Pundits seem to be moving more toward an offensive tackle for the Steelers in the first round.

College Sports Wire - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire - DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Drafttek - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Touchdown Wire - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

