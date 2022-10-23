Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Miami Dolphins are looking to end a three-game skid Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To help with that cause, they'll be getting Tua Tagovailoa back, who has missed the last two-and-a-half games with a concussion. He should instantly boost the offense, after he built an early rapport with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle through the first three games.

Miami, though, isn't the only team dealing with health issues at quarterback. Rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, which bodes well for his participation. If he's unable to go, however, it will be backup Mitchell Trubisky who plays.

Another interesting subplot to this game: Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins and current Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers, will be returning to Miami after he sued the NFL and the Dolphins in February, alleging racism in hiring practices.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday's Steelers-Dolphins game:

What time does Steelers at Dolphins start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What TV channel is Steelers at Dolphins on?

The game will be aired nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Steelers at Dolphins online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on fuboTV, as well as NBCSports.com and Peacock.

What are the odds for Steelers at Dolphins?

The Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

