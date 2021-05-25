Pittsburgh Steelers lock up RB Najee Harris for the foreseeable future
The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed rookie running back Najee Harris.
Before being drafted by the Steelers with their first overall pick, Harris was the leader in yards (3,843) and touchdowns (57) at Alabama.
Details of the contract have not been released, but Harris will be around for at least four years with the option of a fifth year since he was a first-round selection.
We have signed RB Najee Harris. @BordasLaw
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021