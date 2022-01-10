Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, Wild Card: TV, streaming info, betting line

Oddsmakers haven’t forgotten what happened the day after Christmas.

The Chiefs clinched a sixth straight AFC West title that day by crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

A postseason berth seemed like a long shot for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers, 9-7-1, finished the regular season with two victories, got some help Sunday and grabbed the No. 7 seed in the AFC postseason field.

That means the Steelers will be back at Arrowhead to face the second-seeded Chiefs again, and the opening line shows Kansas City is a whopping 13-point favorite.

Here are the details for the wild-card game.

When: Sunday, Jan. 16

Kickoff time: 7:15 p.m. Central

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV channel: NBC (KSHB, Ch. 41 in Kansas City)

Streaming: Game can be seen on Paramount+

Series history: Steelers lead 23-13

Betting line: Chiefs by 13