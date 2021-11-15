Pittsburgh Steelers injury update heading into Week 11
Not only did the Steelers not win on Sunday, but they lost at least one player for multiple weeks.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could shed some light tomorrow in his weekly press conference, but for now, here’s the latest on injuries sustained in Pittsburgh’s Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions.
Expected to miss multiple weeks (ankle)
CB Joe Haden
Day-to-day (foot)
G Trai Turner
Ankle
LB T.J. Watt
Per Adam Schefter, MRI results came back negative; unclear how much time, if any, that Watt will miss (hip/knee)
MRIs on TJ Watt’s knee and hip came back negative today but he still is sore, per sources. It is uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss. But all things considered, it’s a positive result today for Watt and the Steelers.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021
