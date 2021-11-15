Pittsburgh Steelers injury update heading into Week 11

Not only did the Steelers not win on Sunday, but they lost at least one player for multiple weeks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could shed some light tomorrow in his weekly press conference, but for now, here’s the latest on injuries sustained in Pittsburgh’s Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions.

G Kevin Dotson

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Expected to miss multiple weeks (ankle)

CB Joe Haden

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Day-to-day (foot)

G Trai Turner

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Ankle

LB T.J. Watt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Per Adam Schefter, MRI results came back negative; unclear how much time, if any, that Watt will miss (hip/knee)

MRIs on TJ Watt’s knee and hip came back negative today but he still is sore, per sources. It is uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss. But all things considered, it’s a positive result today for Watt and the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

