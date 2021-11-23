Pittsburgh Steelers injury update heading into divisional matchup with Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief injury update during today’s press conference.

Three players were injured in-game on Sunday: Eric Ebron (knee), J.C. Hassenhauer (pectoral), Arthur Maulet (neck). Tomlin didn’t mention Maulet but said that Ebron and Hassenauer are still in the process of being evaluated. The two are deemed as questionable at this point in the week.

The play of the Steelers secondary suffered greatly without Fitzpatrick in the lineup. Tomlin anticipates the All-Pro safety, who’s been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since November 15, to return this week.

As usual, their availability during practice this week will dictate if and how much they play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers get back on the practice field tomorrow.

Here’s a preview of this week’s participation:

TE Eric Ebron

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Questionable availability (knee)

CB Joe Haden

AP Photo/Don Wright

Return anticipated (foot)

OL J.C. Hassenauer

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Questionable availability (pectoral)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Return anticipated (groin)

LB T.J. Watt

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Return anticipated (hip/knee)

