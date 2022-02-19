Pittsburgh Steelers hire Brian Flores as assistant coach

Brian Flores is back in the NFL.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach, who has sued multiple teams over alleged racial discrimination in the hiring process, will be the senior defensive assistant/linebackers under Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The AFC North team made the announcement on Saturday.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

The Steelers organization is FIRST CLASS. — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) February 19, 2022

Per Steelers.com:

Flores, who was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2019-21), has over 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL along with four years in a personnel role (New England Patriots, 2004-07).

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores played collegiately at Boston College before moving into personnel roles with the Patriots for four years. He then went on to coach various positions for New England over 11 seasons, which led to his hiring as Head Coach of the Dolphins in 2019. In three seasons in Miami, he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 overall record and guided the team to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years. He was relieved of his duties as Miami’s head coach last month.