Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Since Super Bowl XLV, when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers bested Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the teams have played each other twice – both Steelers victories (in 2013 and 2017).

That Super Bowl was more than 10 years ago, and both quarterbacks drafted in the mid-2000s are still under center in 2021. One, Rodgers, is the reigning MVP and has his team at 2-1 following a thrilling comeback in the final 37 seconds against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The other, Roethlisberger, hasn’t looked like himself, as the Steelers (1-2) have won just two of their last nine games going back to last season, a year they started 11-0.

With T.J. Watt returning to practice, the Steelers could have reinforcements trying to contain Rodgers and the Packers offense.

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers speaks with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers prior to a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 16, 2018.

Here's everything else you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Steelers at Packers start?

It will be one of the primary games in the late afternoon window Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What TV channel is Steelers at Packers on?

The game will be shown on CBS to most of the country, with some markets showing the Baltimore Ravens-Denver Broncos game. The network's top NFL broadcasting team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call.

How can I watch Steelers at Packers online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Paramount Plus. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand (DirecTV) via NFL Sunday Ticket (Channel 717).

What are the odds for Steelers at Packers?

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is 45.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

