Pittsburgh Steelers GM interview tracker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are up to nine people they have interviewed for the vacancy of general manager. Longtime GM Kevin Colbert plans to step back after the 2022 NFL draft and the Steelers are being very diligent in its search. Pittsburgh has done two in-house interviews and seven more outside candidates. Keep checking back here to keep up with all the news.

Omar Khan-Vice president of football & business administration, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandon Hunt-Pro personnel coordinator, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Cowden-Vice president of player personnel, Tennessee Titans

Ed Dodds-Assistant general manager, Indianapolis Colts

JoJo Wooden-Director of player personnel, Los Angeles Chargers

Louis Riddick-ESPN NFL analyst, former director of player personnel, Philadelphia Eagles

Morocco Brown-Director of college scouting, Indianapolis Colts

John Wojciechowski-Co-director of player personnel, Green Bay Packers

John Spytek-Vice President of player personnel, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

