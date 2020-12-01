Pittsburgh Steelers game versus Washington Football Team postponed

The third delay of Steelers-Ravens has forced a postponement of their Week 13 matchup. Steelers-Football Team will now move from Sunday afternoon to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5:40 p.m. This marks the fifth schedule change for the Steelers since October. Pittsburgh was due to play Tennessee in Week 4 until the Titans experienced their virus outbreak.

The delay gives Washington, which last played on Thanksgiving, additional time to prep and rest.

On the other hand, the Steelers will have a short week to prep for a Washington football team that is riding a two-game win streak and has the fourth-best defense in the NFL.

