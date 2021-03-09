Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, transition tag history

Unless the deadline is moved, Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET marks the end of the two-week window for NFL teams to designate franchise and transition tags among their pending free agents, of which Pittsburgh has 16. When the Steelers tagged outside linebacker Bud Dupree last season, the news didn’t come down until deadline day. Not surprisingly, the Steelers chose not to tag Dupree again.

The NFL introduced the franchise tag in 1993 in an effort for teams to retain valuable players, reducing the movement of top-tier players to other markets. It also gave clubs more time to sign the said player to a long-term contract. The deadline to sign tagged players is July 15.

Should he elect to play on the tag, the player will earn a one-year, fully guaranteed salary.

There are two types of franchise tag designations: exclusive rights and non-exclusive rights. Around the NFL’s Kevin Patra explained it nicely here.

Pittsburgh is not likely to tag any free agents this season mainly because of the hefty price tag that comes with doing so.

Below is a look at who Pittsburgh has tagged since 1993. It’s interesting to see the difference between values from the 90s, even the early 00s compared to now.

1994 - TE Eric Green

The Pro Bowl tight end was the first Steeler to receive the franchise tag -- worth $1.434 million -- a year after its inception. Note: The tight end tag in 2021 is roughly $10.17 million. But he didn't sign the tender without a fight. After a six-week holdout, Green finally signed the tag in time for the Steelers regular-season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys. According to the Associated Press, Green rejected a contract worth $10 million to sign the one-year contract (Green reportedly wanted $2-$3 million per season) so he could retain his right to free agency in 1995. Green earned a consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 1995 and signed with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

1995 - S Carnell Lake

Lake was the second Steelers to be designated with the franchise tag, only he didn't play on it. Per the New York Times, Lake held out for 25 days before signing a four-year, $9.2 million contract that included a $2 million signing bonus. The safety tag value was reportedly worth $1.69 million in 1995.

2002 - OLB Jason Gildon

It would be seven more seasons until the Steelers opted to use the franchise tag again. Gildon was the third player tagged in franchise history, but it wouldn't be for long. Ed Bouchette, then of the Post-Gazette, reported Pittsburgh signed Gildon to a five-year, $23 million contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus. The reported value to tag a linebacker in 2002 was $5.5 million.

2008 - T Max Starks (transition)

Another six seasons would pass before the Steelers tagged a player -- this time, it was Starks. He signed the (more affordable) $6.9 million transition tag.

2009 - T Max Starks

The Steelers initially chose to slap nose tackle Casey Hampton with the $8.5 million franchise tender. When both parties agreed on a three-year contract, Pittsburgh tagged Starks for a second straight year. The team would pay Starks 120 percent of his 2008 salary for a total of $10.1 million. Like Hampton, the Steelers hammered out a long-term deal with Starks before the July deadline.

2010 - K Jeff Reed (transition)

After three seasons with Reed being the most accurate kicker in the NFL, Pittsburgh tagged its kicker to the tune of $2.5 million (the largest salary paid to a kicker in Steelers history). But all good things must end. Thankfully, the team didn't sign Reed long-term -- he struggled mightily and was cut before the end of the season.

2011 - OLB LaMarr Woodley

The Steelers designated their Pro Bowl linebacker as their franchise player at a value of $10 million. That August, Woodley signed a six-year, $61.5 million contract with a $13 million signing bonus.

2014 - OLB Jason Worilds (transition)

After a breakout 2013 season, Pittsburgh applied the transition tag to Worilds -- $9.754 million, $2 million less than the franchise tag. He retired the following season to devote his time to the Jehovah's Witnesses.

2017 - RB Le'Veon Bell (exclusive)

Placing the franchise tag on Bell was when all the drama began. The Steelers tagged Bell at a value of $12.1 million while the club worked on negotiating a long-term contract prior to the July 17 deadline. Pittsburgh thought it had a deal with their star running back, but he nixed it at the last minute. Bell fought to be paid for his dual-threat talents and was looking for $15 million a year. So, instead of agreeing to a five-year contract worth $66.5 million -- which would've made him the highest-paid running back in the league -- Bell eventually signed the one-year tender after holding out from training camp.

2018 - RB Le'Veon Bell

Following a season that saw Bell with a career-high in rush attempts (321) for 1,946 yards from scrimmage, the Steelers tagged their star again in an effort to work out a new deal. Since it was a second consecutive tag, the value was $13.5 million, or 120% of his 2017 salary. It was reported that Pittsburgh had improved its long-term offer to Bell, which would've put his salary in the neighborhood of $14 million for a total of $70 million over the life of the contract. The signing bonus was believed to be between $15 and $20 million. The July deadline to sign Bell came and went. In the contract dispute, the disgruntled running back wanted $17 million and a higher guarantee amount. Instead, Bell held out, chose not to sign the tender, and thus forfeited his salary.

2020 - OLB Bud Dupree

After a breakout season in 2019, Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on Dupree, worth $15.8 million guaranteed. General manager Kevin Colbert said they wanted to work out a long-term contract, but nothing ever came of it.

