Pittsburgh Steelers fans take ‘fire Canada’ chant to the state capital

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been relentless in their pursuit to get offensive coordinator Matt Canada fired. At this point, it’s just the trendy thing to do. It’s not having any real effect on his position with the team, and it won’t until January at the earliest.

“You’re not convincing Mike Tomlin of anything,” CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said this week on The PM Team with Poni and Mueller. “Mike Tomlin’s not changing his mind at this point.”

Fans know he’s not going anywhere, but neither are those two words. They took their case to the state capital, where the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals on Friday.

As you’ll see in the comments section of Blitzburgh’s tweet, many are growing tired of the continuous calls for Canada’s job.

Ray Fittapaldo, Steelers beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, agrees. “It’s a little bit ridiculous,” Fittapaldo said. “It’s getting pretty out of hand.”

Kinkhabwala said the only people the constant egging is hurting is Canada’s family.

Perhaps his wife and kids should convince him to create better play designs for Kenny Pickett and his offense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire