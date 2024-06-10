Pittsburgh Steelers extend head coach Mike Tomlin for 3 years

The chatter around Mike Tomlin’s job security should cease .. for a while, at least.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday they have reached a three-year contract extension with their great head coach.

“Mike Tomlin’s leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success.”

Tomlin has led the Steelers to seven AFC North titles in 17 seasons, 11 playoff berths, and Super Bowl XLIII and XLV appearances.

“I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh,” said Tomlin, who has a 173-100-2 regular-season record. “We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy.

“I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year.”

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire