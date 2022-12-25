Pittsburgh Steelers’ emotional Franco Harris jersey retirement ceremony

Barry Werner
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris No. 32 at halftime of their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Harris passed away earlier in the week at the age of 72.  What was expected to be a joyous occasion had a somber tone. Still, Steelers fans delivered love as the jersey was presented to Harris’ family.

Teammates from Harris’ Pro Football Hall of Fame career were seated on the field during the ceremony, which took place in bitter weather conditions.

The weather did not deter those in attendance from showing their appreciation for the legendary running back.

Prior to the game a moment of silence was held in memory of and tribute to Harris.

The Raiders and Steelers played 50 years and a day after the Immaculate Reception.

